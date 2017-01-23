× Family Pleads with City Council to Shut Down East Des Moines Bar after Shooting Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — For at least one Des Moines family, the violence has gone too far at an east Des Moines bar. “Three people in our family got shot with over 15 bullets,” said Tracey Lange as she addressed the Des Moines City Council Monday night.

Death and destruction that the Dawson family believes didn’t have to happen because two shooting victims in August were under the age of 21. “I chose to go in there but they also allowed me in there at the same time and if I would have been turned down, I wouldn’t have been in that spot at that time,” said 20 year old shooting victim Carley Toomey. On August 6, 2017 in the parking lot of Johnny Mac’s, Carly Toomey was shot six times in the leg, her boyfriend 20 year old William Dawson Junior remains in the hospital but 40 year old William Dawson Senior was killed. Toomey said, “I have nightmares every night. I can’t sleep and I’m scared to go in public.” While the family struggles, they are upset Johnny Mac’s gets to return to normal. Lange said, “If this bar had security and had taken the right precautions none of this would have happened.”

Despite the family saying they have nearly six hundred signatures in support of the bar’s license being revoked, Johnny Mac’s thinks otherwise. Assistant City Attorney Doug Phillip, who is representing the bar establishment said, “One bad incident does not give legal cause to deny-revoke or suspend a liquor license. Outside the Dawson family home sits a memorial that honors William and celebrates his life, it used to sit in front of Johnny Mac’s until the family says the ownership told them to honor their son elsewhere. “He started talking about well you know I notice that everyday when I pull in here. You guys don’t have to look at that because you aren’t here. I knew he wanted it out of there so I made a box and brought it home,” said Kenneth Dawson, the father of William Dawson Sr.

City Councilmember Linda Westergaard made a motion and the city council unanimously voted for a confidential report in 60 days from the Des Moines Police Department and city’s legal team surrounding the incident. Kenneth Dawson said, “Something’s got to be done and soon not sixty days to five months soon. I lost my son.”

Twenty-seven year old Devin Carter was arrested in the case and is facing charges of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. His trial date is set for June 5, 2017.