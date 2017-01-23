Fans Gather to Honor Royals Player Yordano Ventura

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A sea of flowers, balloons, and cards can be found outside Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, left by Royals fans who are grieving the loss of one of the team's players whose life was taken too soon.

Yordano Ventura died on Sunday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old pitcher helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015. Fox 4's Molly Balkenbush reported on how fans are now honoring the player.

"Pretty distraught, depressed that this could happen," said one fan.

The loss brought many fans to tears, with another one saying, "It just shows everybody how fragile life is."

People stopped by Kauffman Stadium all day to pay tribute to a man they say will always be a Royal.

"You can't ignore how much he loved the game, and he took it so seriously, and he just wanted to do the best he could ever do for our team," said one fan outside the stadium.

Dozens of handwritten signs lined the sidewalk, one reading "From the Royals, To the angels - RIP Ace."

For Byron Brooks and his daughter Soledad who spend every summer at the stadium, Ventura's death is more than just a loss for baseball.

"They stood up for us, they brought Kansas City back from so many different disappointments. This is a disappointment for us all. Not just for Kansas City, not just for his family, but for baseball. He was on his way," said Brooks.

His daughter said, "this can't be real."

Fans were not the only ones who stopped by the memorial; Royals players Danny Duffy and Christian Colon hugged Royals fans when they arrived. Inside the stadium, Ventura's picture covers the big screen. Fans say they are the family Venture did not know he had, and they've now lost a loved one.

"He's the fire of the team."

"Just his zest for life, you could see it."

Ventura's funeral will be held on Tuesday and Royals FanFest will go on as planned this weekend in Kansas City. The team says instead of it being a joyous occasion, there will be a more somber mood with plenty of memorials for Ventura.

FanFest will be held at the Kansas City Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.