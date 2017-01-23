× Governor Struggles With Paperwork for New Job, Said They Burned in a Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa–Applying for a new position, any job seeker will tell you, can be challenging. Apparently, it’s even challenging when everyone assumes you already will get the new job. That’s the case for Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

President Donald Trump nominated Branstad to be the next U.S. Ambassador to China. The U.S. Senate still has to confirm Branstad, but no members have raised serious objections so far for the nomination.

There’s a more pressing issue for Branstad right now. “I’m still working on paperwork,” the governor said Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We have to document all my foreign travels," he said, which is part of a lengthy application process with the federal government.

Branstad counts 17 trips to Japan, another 6 to China, along with numerous other trips he has taken over the years to African, European and Asian countries.

He said the administration requires detailed accounts of those travels. "Where we went...dates, places and all of that," he said.

His challenge to do that is that he can't find all the record he needs, the governor said. He blamed a fire several years ago that destroyed some of those official records. His staff later said a fire about a decade ago burned travel documents held by the Iowa Department of Economic Development.

The governor said he is searching through old passports to try to determine the required information. But he added that he is "close to finalizing it."