Man Injured in Early Morning Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man suffered stab wounds to his neck in an assault early Monday morning.

Officers were called to 6501 SE 14th at 5:21 a.m. Police say the victim, Drew Roberts, initially didn’t cooperate in telling them how the injury happened but they were able to learn he had been jumped by four men. The men allegedly had an issue with the Roberts’ mother.

Police were unable to get the mother to talk about what may have prompted the stabbing.

Roberts was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.