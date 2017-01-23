× Name of Kayaker Found in Des Moines River Released

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The name of a kayaker whose body was recovered from the Des Moines River on Sunday has been released.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Gary Kingham of Ogden, Iowa, has been identified as the man pulled from the water.

An autopsy conducted by the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Kingham’s cause of death is consistent with fresh water drowning.

A 2013 article from The Ogden Reporter details Kingham’s second place finish in the USCA National Canoe and Kayak Championships.

Kingham’s Facebook profile lists him as a “Professional kayaker.”