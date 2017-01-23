Newton Small Business Owner Helped Trump Get Elected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- Dave McNeer has been there for Donald Trump since the beginning of his improbable journey to The White House and along the way. "I got asked to speak the day that he announced, which was June 16, 2015 and I spoke at Hoyt Sherman (Place) in Des Moines," said McNeer. He remembers when he got the call: "Chuck Laudner called me the Thursday in June before Mr. Trump announced and he said...I just got off the phone with Mr. Trump and he wants me to tell you...he`s running for President and he`s doing it because he wants to 'Make America Great Again,' and I said 'Chuck, that would be a great campaign slogan,' he goes 'oh yeah, I`ll send you the art work in a minute.'"

McNeer's business, Maxim Advertising, played a key role in making the slogan famous. "We were able to do yard signs for Iowa, for Ohio, barn signs for here and for Indiana, Colorado, Florida, you know, so we got some very nice sized orders," said McNeer.

All of the marketing materials were made in America. "Everything that he did from the T-Shirts to the vest I`m wearing to the polo shirts to the signs to the buttons, everything had to be made 100% in the U.S.A.," said McNeer. Suppliers throughout the Midwest were ecstatic about that.

McNeer says Trump's 'America First' strategy helped Trump connect with blue collar workers.

“(Ronald) Reagan reached out to the blue collar Democrats and he reached out to a lot of people and he got a lot of Democratic votes and...we were struggling after some (Jimmy) Carter years and you know gosh, a lot of the factories right here in Newton, Iowa are examples...that have been shut down and those guys that you know, they might have been a blue collar worker but they made a good living...," said McNeer. "Between a husband and wife and you worked at Maytag and you were making some darn good money and you were checked out at 3:30 PM and you were at the lake by 4:30 PM, and they had a great life and you know that’s kinda all been taken away, so he (Donald Trump) reached out to a lot of people that way like Reagan did, and you know they remember those good old days back when they felt America was great and so that was his slogan and boy it was pretty good marketing," said McNeer.

McNeer says he hopes to continue to do business with Donald Trump and his family's business in the future, and he says there are lots of opportunities to do work for Trump's hotels and his re-election campaign four years from now.