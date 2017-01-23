× Parents Plead Not Guilty in Teenager Daughter’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The parents of a teenager who died in October of 2016 were in court Monday to enter their pleas in connection with her death.

Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn. Nicole Finn is charged with murder, kidnapping, and child endangerment resulting in death. Joseph Finn is charged with kidnapping, abandonment, and neglect causing serious injury.

Natalie Finn died from cardiac arrest in October of 2016.

While the autopsy results for Natalie have been withheld, neighbors who spoke with Channel 13 told of the girl and her siblings asking them for food, and mentioned how thin she appeared.

Authorities say her parents locked her and two of her siblings inside a room of their house.

Since her death, the case has stirred up change within the Iowa Department of Human Services. It has also prompted one lawmaker to propose new legislation that would help avoid cases like Finn’s.

Trials for both parents have been set for March 27th. They are being held in the Polk County Jail.