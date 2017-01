× Partial Riverbank Collapse Near City Hall Renovations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Renovation work at Des Moines City Hall will become more expensive due to a portion of the riverbank on the west side of the building collapsing.

Workers believe this started over the weekend and is now getting worse.

The collapse is just south of where the Grand Avenue bridge is being replaced.

Crews hope to locate the cause and start filling it in on Tuesday.