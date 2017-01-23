Plans for New Federal Mandate to be Brought to Department of Education as Replacement for No Child Left Behind Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa -- On Monday, parents are learning about plans to replace the controversial mandates under the No Child Left Behind Act.

WQAD's John David reported on why states are now having more of a say in the matter of a new federal mandate to make sure every student succeeds.

"Under the new law, states have more freedom to develop plans for their particular state," said Dr. Edward Gronlund of the Mississippi Bend AEA.

The controversial No Child Left Behind requirements are ending with the current school year, meaning the feds will no longer set annual targets, deliver sanctions, or issue plans for turning around schools.

"Schools will feel that they have the support in order for them to hit those targets," said Gronlund.

States like Iowa will ideally have more flexibility in managing federal funding and measuring accountability. Iowa's education department is in the process of sharing its initial draft and getting public feedback.

"Is student achievement, graduation rates, meeting the needs of diverse learners" are all things to be considered, says Gronlund.

Annual assessments will continue to be important as Iowa measures how students are meeting standards. The state will also need to identify its lowest performing schools.

Iowa's educators are forming smarter partnerships that include strong local involvement.

"We'll be able to develop a plan of which everybody collaborates, and in the end, students will benefit from that collaboration," said Gronlund.

The Iowa Department of Education will send its plans to Washington by July. Officials say they are not sure how the new administration will respond to them.