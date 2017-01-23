Second Season of Gripping Series Starts This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, New York –The second season of WGN America’s series “Outsiders” kicks off January 24th, and the stars of the show say it will be exciting.

“Outsiders” is about the struggle of the Farrell clan living on a Kentucky mountain trying to maintain their way of life.

Executive Producer Peter Tolan explained, "It's a clan that's been living on a mountain top in Kentucky for about 250 years. We are meeting them at a point when a coal company is coming to blow up the top of the mountain to get the coal inside, and of course before they do that, they have to get the Farrells off, and that's the struggle we're witnessing."

The show features an ensemble cast. Ryan Hurst, who starred in “Sons of Anarchy,” plays massive mountain man “Lil Foster Farrell” and said, "What can we expect from season 2? It is dirtier, grittier, really intense Appalachian drama.”

Award-winning playwright Peter Mattei created the show and talked about the new season. He said, "It's an escalation from season 1, and full of lots of surprises, lots of things nobody is going to see coming."

Gillian Alexy, who stars as the Farrell healer, added, "Season 2 of ‘Outsiders’ is crazy. It's chaotic."

Christina Jackson, as a small-town girl from a mining town who captures one of the Farrell boys’ heart’s, said, “There's more blood, there's more fighting, more love. There's a lot of everything this season."

As to why it’s resonated with fans, Jackson said, “I think that there's something for everybody. I think our story line is, here are two lovers, and everyone loves a good Romeo and Juliet story, but you've never seen people fall in love quite like this."

Kyle Gallner, who plays Jackson’s love interest, added, "It's a very relatable story, kind of hidden within this extraordinary situation. You have these people up on the mountain, and off the grid, but they're still dealing with family issues, life issues, and you have these people in town dealing with all these issues: the core issue of getting these people off the mountain. At the same time, they are struggling with unemployment."

The second season of "Outsiders” premieres Tuesday, January 24th at 9/8 Central on WGN America, which is the sister station of WHO-HD.