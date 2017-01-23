× Sister of Man Shot at Des Moines Bar Questions Renewal of the Business’ Liquor License

DES MOINES, Iowa — The sister of a man who was shot to death at Johnny Mac’s Bar and Grill in Des Moines will go before the City Council on Monday night.

She wants to find out why the business’ owners were able to renew the bar’s liquor license.

Forty-year-old William Dawson Sr. was shot and killed at the bar in August 2016, and two other people were injured during the incident.

Devin Carter, 26, was charged with the murder and is scheduled to go on trial in July.

Residents in the bar’s neighborhood say the business has a bad reputation, but the bar’s owners say that was the first time the bar experienced gun violence.