"STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI" Revealed as Title for Next Film

The name of the next Star Wars movie has been revealed.

StarWars.com, which is owned by Lucasfilm Ltd., released the name Monday morning.

“STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI” is scheduled to be released on December 15, 2017.

The movie is being written and directed by Rian Johnson. J.J. Abrams, who directed “STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS”, is one of the executive producers for EPISODE VIII.