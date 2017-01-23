Storms Destroy Communities in Southeastern U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clean-up efforts are underway across southeast states after a deadly storm tore through that portion of the country.

At least 19 people were killed and dozens more injured after a string of tornadoes hit several states. NBC's Jay Gray reported on the difficult clean-up and recovery process.

"It was just terrible. It was awful," said Carla Bullard, one of the tornado survivors.

Twisters ripped across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia over the weekend, ravaging communities and leaving behind miles of devastation and debris.

"The whole house just started shaking. Thirty seconds later everything was gone. The whole trailer park was demolished," said Devocheo Williams.

The worst of the destruction took place in Georgia.

"We have a lot of people that have been separated from their families that have no homes, no food, no warmth, and no hope," said Dougherty Co. Georgia Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. "We need a lot of help."

President Trump promised federal aid, and search and rescue efforts continue across the region.

"There are some neighborhoods in this county that have been removed from the face of the earth," said Governor Nathan Deal.

One resident said, "We will rebuild. It's going to take time, but day by day."

The storm system continues pushing across the country with severe winds and driving rain battering the Eastern seaboard.

Florida also experienced strong storms that resulted in dangerous floods.