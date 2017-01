× Waukee Farmer Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man will spend time behind bars for lying to obtain farm loans.

In Federal Court on Friday, Donald Embree was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Embree admitted to saying he had corn and soybeans stored to serve as collateral for the loans, when instead he had sold much of the grain.

Embree must also repay more than $320,000 to the Department of Agriculture.