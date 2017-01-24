9-Year-Old Michigan Girl Receives Lifesaving New Kidney, No Longer on Dialysis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN -- A girl in Michigan was not even two years old when she was diagnosed with a rare disease that attacked her kidneys. The disease placed 9-year-old Lyndi Hollinger on the organ transplant list and forced her onto dialysis every night.

But now, as Fox 17's Erica Francis reports, Lyndi's wait is now over.

After spending approximately a month in the hospital--away from her stable and beloved horse Sammy--Lyndi received a new kidney.

"I was very emotional," she said.

"It didn't feel real, we waited so long," said her mother Tressa. "It was taking a toll on not just Lyndi herself, but the family as well."

Now, four weeks post-surgery, Lyndi is able start chasing her dreams, instead of time. Her closet used to be packed with medical supplies, but is instead filling up with clothes. Lyndi is getting ready to go back to school and get used to a normal life.

"I'm really, really, happy," she said.

Her parents Tressa and Gy agree, but say they're not quite out of the woods. They say Lyndi had a reoccurrence, meaning her focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), the disease that destroyed her original kidney, is back. Doctors fear the disease may ruin her new kidney like it did the last.

"All in all we wouldn't change this, even though the disease has come back, we wouldn't change it because she has a much better life off dialysis," says Tressa.

Lyndi is not quite feeling one hundred percent back to normal yet, but she's slowly starting to feel the way 9-year-olds should and doing the things she love: taking on life with a new kidney and her horse.

"I'm just, like, a normal 9-year-old girl still," she said.

Some doctors believe the disease is still living in Lyndi's plasma, so she has her plasma replaced three days a week.