Additional Charge for Man Accused of Impersonating Public Officials

NEVADA, Iowa — A man accused of impersonating public officials is now facing an additional charge.

On Tuesday, authorities in Nevada, Iowa, requested an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Richard Stinson on the charge of fraudulent practices.

Authorities say Stinson provided inaccurate information in a membership application for the American Legion.

Stinson is already in the Story County jail on three counts of impersonating a public official.