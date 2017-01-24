Americans Living Near Mexico Border Have Differing Views on Building a Wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The flurry of executive action in the opening days of President Trump's administration has many Americans living along the Mexico border concerned about the big promises made regarding building a wall on the border.

CNBC's Jane Wells talked to several residents who have different views on immigration and how the situation should be handled.

Bob Maupin is one of these people, a rancher living along the border and patrolling the area near his ranch, where trespassers have previously climbed over a wall and fence from Mexico.

"To me it's a national security problem the government doesn't care about," he said.

Maupin has spent an estimated $20,000 over the years repairing damage to his property caused by illegal immigration.

It is a typical story that many Americans are accustomed to seeing from the border.

However, not all Mexicans coming into the U.S. are illegal. Many legally come to spend money in American stores, buying better quality goods without tariffs.

Robert Gronich, co-owner of Garlan's, says nearly 95% of the store's business comes from these people. He also says sales are off double digits since the election, in large part to the devalued peso, which some blame on the incoming president.

"Look at all these customers that are coming in," said Gronich. "These are Mexicans coming in, they're coming across the border with money, they're buying goods here, their money is employing people here in the us. What's the problem?"

Gronich recognizes that immigration is a problem, but he says building a wall is not the answer.

Maupin, on the other hand, could not disagree more. He wants an even better wall to slow down traffic, and says until this happens he will continue to his own border patrol.

"As an American, I'm protecting the country as best I can on my property," he said. "And the way I feel, if you don't think that's right, why don't you go live in Cuba."

President Trump has not yet made any statements about when construction on the border wall he promised will begin. A spokesman also will not say when negotiations with Congress will begin regarding methods to pay for the wall.