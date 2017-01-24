Anonymous Donor Pays School Lunch Bills for Nearly 150 Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Parents of many elementary students in the Johnston Community School District no longer have to worry about their school lunch bill.

An anonymous donor picked up the tab on all school lunch accounts with an outstanding balance of $10 or more.

Following the donation, the Johnston Community School District posted on Facebook, saying, "We know Johnston is a wonderful community, and this gesture is an incredible example of that!"

The total donation topped $13,000 and helped around 150 students.