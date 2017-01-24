× Bank Robber Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison in connection with two 2015 bank robberies.

Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Humburd III was sentenced Monday in federal court to 8 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery.

Officials say Humburd admitted to robbing a U.S. Bank branch in Des Moines on September 9, 2015 and also robbed a Bankers Trust Company branch on November 6, 2015.

Once released Humburd must serve a three-year term of supervised release as well as pay court fines and restitution.