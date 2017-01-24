Bettendorf 14-Year-Old: Student, Wrestler, and Professional Actor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- For most high school wrestlers, the stage doesn't get any bigger than the state wrestling tournament. But one freshman in Bettendorf found a stage where the lights shine a little brighter.

KWQC's Andrew Ward talked to Keano Roberts--a high school student and professional actor.

The 14-year-old made his national television debut last Thursday on NBC's show Chicago Med.

"That was awesome. That was so totally cool," said Roberts.

The show aired at the same time Roberts won two wrestling matches, right before finishing his homework for the night.

"It's hard to balance it, but it's a challenge and I really enjoy it," he said.

Roberts took an interest in acting two years ago while driving back from a wrestling meet in Chicago.

His father heard an ad on the radio for acting classes and, according to Robers, thought, "Hey, my kid is pretty good looking, no harm, no foul if I send this in."

A few weeks later, Roberts was in the studio, signed with an agent a year later, and finally caught his big break on Chicago Med.

"It's an experience that you never forget. The first time you're on set, you will never forget it," he said.

While acting is Roberts' true passion, he also loves wrestling. Balancing the two activities can be tricky, but sometimes the skills tend to overlap.

"I'm going to say this, the way I hit the guy on screen, that was most likely a wrestling move," said Roberts.

The 14-year-old plans to continue his acting career while attending Bettendorf High School. He is determined to receive his diploma.

Chicago Med airs every Thursday night at 8 o'clock on Channel 13.