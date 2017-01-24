Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood Moves Forward Despite Protestors at Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The plan to eliminate state funding for Planned Parenthood is moving on to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hundreds of protestors dressed in pink rallied against the bill at the State Capitol on Tuesday, but this did not prevent the Republican-led legislation from moving forward.

A Senate sub-committee advanced the legislation with a 2-1 vote. The proposal would ban funding to Planned Parenthood and any other facility that offers abortions.

Democrats say this would limit access to healthcare, while Republicans believe it would increase access because funding will be distributed to more healthcare providers.