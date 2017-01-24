× Charges Filed in Improper Issuing of Firefighter Exam Results

WELDON, Iowa — More than 1,700 firefighters are learning they will have to retake certification exams following the results of an investigation into the Iowa Fire Services Training Bureau.

A review of test results dating back to February of 2012 found certifications were improperly issued to 1,706 firefighters and emergency responders.

The certifications are not required by the state, but are required by some local fire departments.

The investigation also led to the arrest of John McPhee, the former coordinator of the certification program.

McPhee is charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records.