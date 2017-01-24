Cyclones Take Big Lead, Lose It, Hang On for Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ames --- Iowa State senior Matt Thomas scored a career high 25 points as the Cyclones stayed in third place with a 70-65 win over Kansas State. Thomas made six threes in the first half alone as ISU eventually took a 20 point lead. The Wildcats roared all the way back to go up one, but the Clones answered and survived the whiplash second half.

Official Basketball Box Score -- Game Totals -- Final Statistics

Kansas State vs Iowa State

01-24-17 8:05 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

Kansas State 65 • 15-5, 4-4 Big 12

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

03 STOKES, Kamau * 5-12 1-3 1-2 2 3 5 3 12 3 4 0 2 34

04 JOHNSON, D.J. * 3-7 0-0 4-8 1 5 6 5 10 0 1 0 0 29

05 BROWN, Barry * 4-14 1-6 1-2 2 6 8 0 10 3 0 0 2 36

25 IWUNDU, Wesley * 5-9 1-2 4-4 0 6 6 1 15 3 5 0 2 37

32 WADE, Dean * 1-5 0-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 1 17

01 ERVIN II, Carlbe 1-2 1-1 0-0 2 3 5 0 3 1 1 0 0 12

10 MAURICE, Isaiah 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 2 2 1 0 1 0 8

20 SNEED, Xavier 4-9 3-8 0-0 0 3 3 3 11 0 0 0 1 27

Team 1 1 2

Totals 24-60 7-23 10-16 9 28 37 14 65 12 12 1 8 200

FG % 1st Half: 10-29 34.5%

3FG % 1st Half: 4-11 36.4%

FT % 1st Half: 2-2 100.0%

2nd half: 14-31 45.2%

2nd half: 3-12 25.0%

2nd half: 8-14 57.1%

Game: 24-60 40.0%

Game: 7-23 30.4%

Game: 10-16 62.5%

Deadball

Rebounds

3

Iowa State 70 • 13-6, 5-3 Big 12

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

05 Holden, Merrill * 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 4 4 3 5 0 0 2 0 23

11 Morris, Monte * 4-10 1-3 3-4 1 3 4 0 12 4 2 0 0 36

15 Mitrou-Long, Naz * 4-8 3-5 2-3 0 6 6 1 13 2 3 0 2 34

21 Thomas, Matt * 9-12 7-10 0-3 0 2 2 3 25 2 3 0 0 35

30 Burton, Deonte * 3-10 0-2 3-4 0 6 6 4 9 2 3 4 3 31

01 Weiler-Babb, Nick 2-4 0-0 2-2 0 4 4 0 6 4 3 0 0 23

04 Jackson, Donovan 0-5 0-3 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 12

10 Bowie, Darrell 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 4

33 Young, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2

Team 0 2 2

Totals 24-52 11-23 11-20 3 30 33 13 70 16 14 8 6 200

FG % 1st Half: 16-27 59.3%

3FG % 1st Half: 9-15 60.0%

FT % 1st Half: 2-4 50.0%

2nd half: 8-25 32.0%

2nd half: 2-8 25.0%

2nd half: 9-16 56.3%

Game: 24-52 46.2%

Game: 11-23 47.8%

Game: 11-20 55.0%

Deadball

Rebounds

6

Officials: Tom Eades, Keith Kimble, Chris Rastatter

Technical fouls: Kansas State-None. Iowa State-None.

Attendance: 14384

Fouled Out: KSU #4 Johnson @ 0:05.2

Score by periods 1st 2nd Total

Kansas State 26 39 65

Iowa State 43 27 70

In Off 2nd Fast

Points Paint T/O Chance Break Bench

KS 30 12 9 10 16

ISU 18 7 5 4 6

Last FG - KS 2nd-00:24, ISU 2nd-00:38.

Largest lead - KS by 2 1st-19:36, ISU by 20 2nd-19:16.

KS led for 03:12. ISU led for 35:14. Game was tied for 01:24.

Score tied - 2 times.

Lead changed - 5 times.