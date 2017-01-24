Find Out What Really Happened on the Mountain in Season Two of Cable Drama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, New York –All the chaos starts tonight as season two of our sister station WGN America's hit show gets underway. The show developed a following in its first season on the cable network.

Creator and Executive Producer Peter Mattei said, "It's an escalation from season one and full of lots of surprises, lots of things nobody is going to see coming."

Season two of "Outsiders" picks up where season one left off, up on the mountain where the Farrell clan is trying to protect their land from a coal company.

"It's very different from anything else that's out there. And, also I think the struggle of people that want to be free of any kind of restrictions and live exactly the way they want to live, not dependent on technology and bills and rent and all these other kinds of things. I think that resonates with people," said Mattei.

And that's a big reason the show's creator and cast think the series has found a following. David Morse, who stars as the gruff and powerful defacto head of the Farrell family, said, "I think it's a great combination of what is sort of fantastical, the idea that you have a clan like this up on the mountain that really its roots stretch back 200 years and feels sort of ancient and Shakespearian. We've taken it and really put it in our world with the town below. It's a great combination. You can sort of go anywhere with the story.”

Thomas M. Wright, who plays the sheriff with a mysterious history with the Farrells, added, "The fictional premise is there, combined with the reality of the situation, I think for a lot of Americans, potentially just in terms of facing the issues, the country is kind of confronting at the moment about the identity, about the economy."

"So much of the time nowadays how we define ourselves is how many twitter followers we have, but the fact of the matter is, we as human beings started off where ritual, family, and community is, what defined us. And, I think that's one of the reasons why we show both of those sides: modern society, but also there is a regalness to this very sort of primal clan of people that harkens back to where we as humans all started,” said Ryan Hurst, who plays massive mountain man and son of Big Foster.

"There's a connection to the people and the land that the Farrells are much more connected to, and much more intense with that I think everyone has innately, but have probably forgotten and moved too far away from with obviously the use of devices and modern technology," said Farrell healer Gillian Alexy.

“I think people have a subconscious hunger for that, and connection with nature that they've lost, perhaps in all our homogenization and digital connection," said Francie Swift, who plays the community relations manager representing the coal company wanting to kick the Farrells off their land.

"It's a very relatable story. There's something in there for everybody that somebody can attach themselves to and connect with," said Kyle Gallner, who plays Hasil, a free spirited member of the Farrell clan.

The second season of "Outsiders” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Iowa time on WGN America, which is a sister station of WHO-HD.