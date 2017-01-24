× ‘Healthy’ Ice Cream Said to be Good for Your Heart

ROME, Italy — While many people think ice cream is a delicious treat, most probably don’t consider it to be the healthiest of snack options. But scientists in Rome have created a variety of ice cream they say is heart-friendly.

University of Rome researchers say their ice cream is packed with antioxidants found in different foods and drinks, ranging from red wine and dark chocolate to vegetables and nuts.

Studies show the sweet treat can help boost blood flow and reduce stress on cardiac cells.

There is no word yet on when the ice cream will hit store shelves.