Heavy Snow Targeting Northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Winter weather will soon impact parts of Central Iowa. The main focus will be across Northern Iowa with the winter storm set to move through our state.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon Tuesday for counties in northern Iowa and lasts through 6 PM Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at the same time for a few counties in Central Iowa on the southern edge of the warned area. The time frame for the advisory is the same as the warning.

Snow will begin falling lightly along and north of Highway 30 Tuesday afternoon. Scattered rain showers will develop south of the snow through Central Iowa and southern Iowa. The rain-snow line will continue to stay near the Highway 30 corridor through the evening. The snow will intensify in Northern Iowa during the evening and continue to fall through early Wednesday morning.

The wind will get stronger on Wednesday as the center of low pressure pulls away to the Great Lakes region. More light snow will develop on the backside of the system during the day on Wednesday. Plus, blowing snow will continue to be an issue.

Highest amounts of snow will be in our top tier of counties closer to the Minnesota board with 8 to 10” there. Further south through Carroll to Fort Dodge, 5 to 7” will be common. There will be a sharp cut-off towards Ames and Des Moines with less than 3” expected in those areas. A dusting is only predicted on Wednesday for parts of Southern Iowa.