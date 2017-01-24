× Iowa Senate Subcommittee to Discuss Defunding Planned Parenthood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Women’s rights take center stage at the State Capitol Tuesday.

It comes just days after thousands of women marched there, and across the nation, to bring attention to women’s issues like reproductive healthcare.

Tuesday, a Senate subcommittee is set to discuss a measure to defund Planned Parenthood. Republican lawmakers are pushing the legislation, saying state funds should not go to an organization that performs abortions.

Local pro-choice advocates will be on hand to make their case against the bill. They say state funds aren’t used for abortions, and abortions are only a small percentage of the health care Planned Parenthood provides.

The meeting is open to the public and it begins at 11:30 a.m. in Capitol Room 22.