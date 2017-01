Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- An Iowan is among the Oscar nominees this year for his work on the film Moana.

The Disney flick, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, was co-written and co-directed by Ron Clements of Sioux City.

This is his third nomination, after previously being nominated for The Princess and the Frog and Treasure Planet.

Clements is nominated alongside John Musker.