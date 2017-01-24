Iowans Voice Opposition to State Budget Cuts at Statehouse Meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday afternoon, Statehouse Republicans worked on a plan to finalize $88 million in emergency cuts so the budget can balance as legally required.

With this plan comes opposition from some Iowans.

Democratic Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City tweeted about Republican plans to end state funding for Planned Parenthood, calling the Republican senator's 30-minute limit for a meeting with 300 people waiting to get in a "crappy process."

Channel 13's Political Director Dave Price gave us more information on the fights over these spending cuts.

In 2009, Governor Chet Culver cut spending mid-year when Iowa was in the middle of a recession.

This year, revenue is going up, but not enough to make up for a struggling farm economy along with Republican-led tax cuts.

Instead of directing money to state programs, lawmakers are now looking to de-appropriate money; this means taking money away from the programs they already funded.

Some Democrats say it did not have to be this way.

"The public needs to know that the sky is not falling," said Representative Chris Hall. "Our state's budget would not be required to have these cuts and these cuts would not necessarily have to go toward programs that affect my constituents and all of you directly if the priorities of the majority party were different."

Dozens of people attended a House Appropriations Subcommittee meeting, just one in a series of hearings needed before the full House and Senate vote on the proposed cuts.

The Cultural Arts Trust Fund would immediately lose $6 million if the plan goes through, which prompted many people to speak about how much damage those cuts would mean to music, arts, history, and culture.

"Cutting this funding not only hurts Iowa's culture, but it hurts Iowa's economy," said Sally Dix, Executive Director of Bravo Greater Des Moines.

Artist Cat Rocketship said, "I came to Iowa 10 years ago and I've stayed because I've found a rich and supportive environment, a state that supports the arts, history, and cultural events."

"In my 42 years as a police officer, there is a correlation between public safety and cultural history. It's something for people to do, something to stay busy, something to look forward to," said Joe Gonzalez, Executive Director of Latino Resources, Inc.

If the plan continues moving forward, the full House and Senate could vote on these emergency cuts this week. This means it could be just several days before the governor makes the cuts official with his signature.