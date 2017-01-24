× Police Looking For Suspect in Beaverdale Bar Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are asking for help finding the man they say opened fire at a bar over the weekend with a high-powered rifle.

Police say Marco Gipson shot up Saints Pub and Patio early Sunday morning, possibly with an AK-47. Gipson and his girlfriend reportedly were arguing at a nearby establishment when she left and went to Saints. Police say Gipson left as well then returned with a rifle and opened fire on the bar and cars in the parking lot, shooting across traffic on Urbandale Avenue.

Gipson is wanted on warrants for Going Armed With Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Mischief. Anyone with information is asked to call Des Moines Police at (515) 283-4811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400.