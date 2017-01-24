Protests, Chants, Emotions Over Decisions by State Leaders
DES MOINES, Iowa — Anyone looking for some peace and quiet at the Iowa Statehouse on Tuesday probably found it to be quite the challenge. Anger, energy, and protests, on the other hand, could be found throughout the building.
Hundreds rallied with the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement to push for higher minimum wages, a moratorium on factory fans, a halt to the Dakota Access Pipeline that would go through Iowa, and an overall push to take big money out of politics.
Down the hall from that rally, others protested $88 million in emergency spending cuts to areas like the arts, public safety, and higher education. The cuts are necessary because, even though state revenues are growing, they aren’t growing fast enough to offset the costs of the struggling agricultural sector, along with previously-passed tax cuts.
Still others rallied against Republican plans to eliminate state funding for Planned Parenthood.
The cuts could become final as soon as the end of this week.