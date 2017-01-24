× Protests, Chants, Emotions Over Decisions by State Leaders

DES MOINES, Iowa — Anyone looking for some peace and quiet at the Iowa Statehouse on Tuesday probably found it to be quite the challenge. Anger, energy, and protests, on the other hand, could be found throughout the building.

Hundreds rallied with the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement to push for higher minimum wages, a moratorium on factory fans, a halt to the Dakota Access Pipeline that would go through Iowa, and an overall push to take big money out of politics.

Crowd from @iowacci chants for @TerryBranstad to come out of his office at Statehouse to talk pic.twitter.com/Sh7EXTv15R — Dave Price (@idaveprice) January 24, 2017

Hundreds at Statehouse for @iowacci rally: higher min wage, climate change, factory farms, big $, voter ID, pipelines pic.twitter.com/YPOCISrQSK — Dave Price (@idaveprice) January 24, 2017

Down the hall from that rally, others protested $88 million in emergency spending cuts to areas like the arts, public safety, and higher education. The cuts are necessary because, even though state revenues are growing, they aren’t growing fast enough to offset the costs of the struggling agricultural sector, along with previously-passed tax cuts.

Still others rallied against Republican plans to eliminate state funding for Planned Parenthood.

Senator Amy Sinclair says she running a 30 minute subcomittee meeting with 300 plus people wanting to participate. Crappy process. pic.twitter.com/eMQYUx0aQs — Joe Bolkcom (@JoeBolkcom) January 24, 2017

The cuts could become final as soon as the end of this week.