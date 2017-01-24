× Riverbank Crumbling Near Des Moines City Hall

DES MOINES, Iowa – A portion of the Des Moines River’s bank in downtown is collapsing.

City officials say the issue was discovered over the weekend on the west side of the river behind City Hall and next to the site of the new Grand Avenue Bridge construction.

An area between the retaining wall and the sidewalk along the riverbank has collapsed.

Engineers have not officially determined what caused the collapse but they will be on site Tuesday, examining the site and deciding how best to fix the problem.