Tips for Smart Shoveling in Winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Most people know about the dangers of driving in snow, but we may not all think the danger of winter weather off the roads.

Physical therapists at UnityPoint Health say they see a lot of back pain during the winter because of all the snow shoveling people do outside.

“It’s kind of like the first time when you drive out there when it’s kind of nasty, you kind of forget sometimes to take your time,” says physical therapist Barb Davis. “Make sure to layer up, stay warm, and just, you know, go slow.”

They say the best way to avoid pain is to use the knees and hips to lift the snow. It is also important to only lift small amounts of snow at a time.