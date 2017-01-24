Winter Weather Has Some Running to Escape the Cold, Others Excited for Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- As the Iowa State Cyclones basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats let out on Tuesday night, thousands of fans left Hilton Coliseum and rushed to their cars to get out of the snow.

Channel 13's Mike DaSilva was there to take a look at the conditions as fans started getting ready to head home.

Earlier in the evening, some people in Fort Dodge were busy preparing for the snow.

"I got groceries today and, you know, just getting all of our shovels out and getting ready to fight the snow," said Sheila Stumpf.

Because of the mild winter Iowa has seen this year, some people are excited to see the flakes coming down.

Kali Wiese of Gilmore said, "I think it's pretty cool because we haven't had a lot of snow, really, yet. I mean we've had a lot of the freezing rain and stuff, but not a lot of snow."

As the snow continues to fall, make sure to drive safely when hitting the roads.