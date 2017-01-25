× Dallas County Man Charged With Sexually Abusing A Child

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County man is facing 13 charges in connection to a child sex abuse investigation.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department says it began its investigation of 52-year old Randy Johnson in December 2016. They say they were tipped off to possible sex abuse committed by him.

Today as a result of that investigation Johnson was taken into custody.

He is charged with: