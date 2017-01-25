Dallas County Man Charged With Sexually Abusing A Child
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County man is facing 13 charges in connection to a child sex abuse investigation.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department says it began its investigation of 52-year old Randy Johnson in December 2016. They say they were tipped off to possible sex abuse committed by him.
Today as a result of that investigation Johnson was taken into custody.
He is charged with:
- 3 counts of Indecent Contact With a Child
- 2 counts of Indecent Exposure
- 4 counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree
- 1 count of Lascivious Acts With a Child
- 2 counts of Assault With Intent to Commit Sex Abuse
- 1 count of Child Endangerment