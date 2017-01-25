Weather-Related School Announcements

Dallas County Man Charged With Sexually Abusing A Child

Posted 5:53 pm, January 25, 2017, by
Randy Johnson Mug Shot courtesy of Dallas County Jail

Randy Johnson Mug Shot courtesy of Dallas County Jail

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa  —  A Dallas County man is facing 13 charges in connection to a child sex abuse investigation.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department says it began its investigation of 52-year old Randy Johnson in December 2016.  They say they were tipped off to possible sex abuse committed by him.

Today as a result of that investigation Johnson was taken into custody.

He is charged with:

  • 3 counts of Indecent Contact With a Child
  • 2 counts of Indecent Exposure
  • 4 counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree
  • 1 count of Lascivious Acts With a Child
  • 2 counts of Assault With Intent to Commit Sex Abuse
  • 1 count of Child Endangerment