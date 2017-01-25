Fire Damages Marion County Truck Dealership

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Fire crews were called out Tuesday night to battle flames at a Marion County business.

The Knoxville Fire Chief says his department was called in around 8:10 p.m. to assist with the fire at Lambirth’s Trucks and Parts south of Attica on County Highway G76.

According to KNIA/KRLS Radio, witnesses reported multiple explosions in the fire. Two people were transported to the hospital after KNIA/KRLS reports one person jumped from an upper story window and another tried to catch them. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Fire crews from Knoxville, Bussey, Melcher-Dallas, and Pella all assisted in putting out the fire. There’s no word yet on the cause.