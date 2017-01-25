Heavy Snow Keeps Plow Crews Busy in North Central Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARION, Iowa- Crews across North Central Iowa had their hands full early Wednesday. Plows were busy from Ames all the way north to Algona.

In Clarion huge trucks and a tractor-mounted slow blower were moving tons of wet snow from the town square. Residential streets had snow approximately 8 inches deep, waiting for plows to get there.

Two men trying to get to work could not get their SUV out of a snow drift, until a Clarion City endloader came by to move just enough snow to get them out.

In Franklin County a couple of 18 wheelers went off rural roads near Hampton. Another 18 wheeler was blocking part of a rural road near Humboldt.

Rural roads were to be plowed Wednesday morning by county crews across the region.

In Algona estimates are 8-9 inches of snow fell, but there were few traffic issues.