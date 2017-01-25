× Legislation Proposed to Protect Friday Night Prep Football

DES MOINES, Iowa – One Iowa lawmaker is pushing for changes to Friday night football in the state.

West Des Moines state representative Peter Cownie does not want the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or the University of Northern Iowa playing football games on Friday nights.

He’s launching a bill that would ban state schools from competing directly with high school football. His worry is the college football games would keep fans from filling the stands at high school games.

The University of Iowa would likely be impacted the most since the Big Ten has added a few Friday games to its schedule.