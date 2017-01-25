× Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

HARTFORD, Conn. — Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80 after being hospitalized in Connecticut, her publicist confirmed on Wednesday.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime publicist, said in a statement.

The 80-year-old was best known for her time on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She received 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins, one Tony Award win, and one Academy Award nomination.

The award-winning star underwent brain surgery in 2011 and also suffers from Type 1 diabetes. She is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

In May of 2002 a bronze statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

In January 2012 she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.