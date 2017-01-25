× Monroe Man Found Dead, Pinned Under Tractor

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A Monroe man is dead following a tractor rollover Tuesday.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to 591 Rodeo Ave. in rural Monroe about the accident. When first responders arrived they found the driver pinned under the tractor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The dead man has been identified as 57-year-old Darrell Lee Peery.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.