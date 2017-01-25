More Snow Coming Wednesday for Central, Northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roads are starting off wet in central Iowa Wednesday morning, but are completely snow covered north of Hwy 30. Because temperatures are above freezing in central Iowa, any snow we saw Tuesday night, has melted and is making for foggy conditions this morning.

As the low pressure system wraps back around, snow will continue to fall across northern Iowa, with some light snow expected to fall across central Iowa during the middle of the day. An additional 2-4″ is possible across northern Iowa where they saw 5-8″ Tuesday night.

Take a look at the snow totals overnight for northern Iowa.

In central Iowa, up to an inch of additional snowfall is expected. This will occur during the morning and early afternoon, with snow tapering off after the evening commute. Strong northwest winds will cause blowing snow especially north of Hwy 20 Wednesday. This will occur through Thursday across northern Iowa as winds will still be strong through this time period.

Things will begin to quiet down by Friday and even some sunshine is expected with highs in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.