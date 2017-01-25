NAFTA Renegotiation Expected to Involve Agriculture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership was not the only campaign promise President Trump had about trade on the campaign trail, he also promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was launched in the 90s.

Agriculture exports benefited greatly in that time from the deal with neighboring Canada and Mexico, going from $9 billion a year in exports 20 years ago to nearly $38 billion today.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the new talks, which both Mexico and Canada are open to, will deal largely with manufacturing but agriculture is expected to come up.

Trade Advisor Dave Salmonsen says, "So there's some issues there that we could move forward with. Still some remaining border barriers from Canada on our dairy and poultry exports. And the issues with Mexico that I'm sure will also be on the table if everything is open. But now we'll be talking about NAFTA."

Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and White House Trade Council Peter Navarrow will negotiate the new deals. Trump intends to meet with Canada and Mexico leaders on NAFTA.