Nevada Woman Injured When SUV Hit by Train

NEVADA, Iowa – One woman was injured Tuesday night when her SUV was hit by a train.

The Nevada Police Department says the accident happened at 8:17 pm. at the railroad crossing on 6th Street near the intersection of E Avenue.

An SUV driven by 64-year-old Kathleen Orcutt was traveling south on 6th Street when she noticed the train coming from the west. She tried to stop but her SUV slid in front of the train. The SUV was dragged about 300 feet west by the train before going over a steep embankment.

Orcutt was transported to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police say the railroad crossing arms were not operational at the location of the accident because of maintenance taking place on scene and at nearby crossings. Union Pacific, which owns the train involved and the tracks, says it had crossing guards with stop signs posted at all of the affected crossings.

The investigation into the accident continues.