New Iowa Democratic Party Chair Says It’s Time To Change

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Derek Eadon knows he has his work cut out for him as the new head of the Iowa Democratic Party.

In November he saw his party lose control of the State Senate, lose three of four U.S. House races, a U.S. Senate race and Donald Trump score an easy victory over Hillary Clinton in Iowa.

On Wednesday Eadon sat down with Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to discuss a new direction for the party. He says that begins by holding fewer fundraisers and large events and instead focusing on smaller events to meet Iowans and welcome new member into the party.