× President Trump Signs Orders To Begin Border Wall Construction, Stop Sanctuary Cities

WASHINGTON, D. C. — President Donald J. Trump is acting on another campaign promise, signing an order to begin construction on a wall on the Mexico border.

President Trump signed an order Wednesday morning that redirects existing federal funds into the project. However there is still no plan in place on how to pay for the entire project. Trump had promised during his presidential campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall. After his election, though, he said that Congress would have to fund the project and that Mexico would reimburse U.S. taxpayers for the construction. The Trump administration has not said how they would secure that money from Mexico.

Trump also signed an executive order Wednesday that will strip federal funding from sanctuary cities that the administration says “harbors illegal immigrants.”

Trump is also issuing a directive that puts a temporary ban on the U.S. accepting humanitarian refugees. It would suspend the issuing of visas to citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. During his presidential campaign Trump had promised to put in place a ban on all Muslims from entering the U.S. including U.S. citizens who were traveling abroad.

Before any of the orders were signed, congressional Democrats were speaking out against them. Florida Congresswoman and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz says Trump’s plans will make the nation more prone to attacks.

“They’re only as safe as his pen. And that what the most disturbing is. And, the other thing here is, the sanctuary cities issue, the $14 billion — at a minimum — that a fence would cost,” she says, “The Republicans haven’t shown a penchant for spending a whole lot of money, or paying for it through increasing revenues. So, there’s no doubt that, in the Homeland Security budget, if they start spending all of this money on walls, on going after sanctuary cities — then we are going to be taking money away from real national security.”