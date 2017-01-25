Ruffridge Worried About Wins, Not Points

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pocahontas Area's Elle Ruffridge could soon be the state's all-time girls scoring leader. But as Michael Admire reports, Ruffridge doesn't think points first.

"POCAHONTAS AREA HIGH SCHOOL DARES YOU TO KEEP UP.

We like to run tempo, we like to run pace.

THE INDIANS AREN’T YOUR AVERAGE GIRLS TEAM… AVERAGING ALMOST 80-POINTS A GAME THE PAST TWO SEASONS.

Freshman year it was unbelievable, because all these people are coming out to watch us play. But as the years have gone on we’ve just gotten used to it.

NOW THOSE SAME FANS ARE GETTING USED TO SEEING THEIR PINT-SIZED POINT-GUARD SCORE 30-POINTS A GAME.

They’re almost like Elle you know they’re expecting every shot to go in, and when she misses you can hear the *ugh*

Points don’t matter to me.. they just happen along the way.

AND IT KEEPS HAPPENING… EVEN THOUGH MOST PLAYERS TOWER OVER ELLE RUFFERIDGE… SOON SHE’LL BE ON TOP OF IOWA’S RECORD BOOKS.

She’s about 5-3 but ya know she does it because she’s worked so hard on her craft… whether it’s attacking the hoops or pulling up, or shooting the three, or dishing it to other people.. she does it in so many ways.

It’s been a fun ride and sometimes you you gotta hit yourself in the face and wonder if it’s real. It’s been a fun ride do all the things doing what she’s doing…

BY THE TIME THE STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FILLS WELLS FARGO ARENA… RUFFRIDGE WILL LIKELY BE THE NEW CAREER POINTS RECORD HOLDER.

RUFFRIDGE IS ON PACE TO BREAK DEB REMMERDE’S CURRECT RECORD OF 2,756 POINTS BY THE LAST GAME OF THE REGULAR SEASON… I HAD TO DO THE MATH MYSELF, BECAUSE NO ONE AT POCAHONTAS IS KEEPING TALLY… WELL AT LEAST NO ONE I TALKED TO.

If it happens, it happens. Like I said, we have the end in mind. Getting back to Wells Fargo the record… if it happens great… It would be unbelievable… I’d be humble about it because I’ve worked really hard, and if I don’t get it.. life goes on.

If we started talking about it daily, if we started to bring things up, she would say ‘Hey I don’t want that, I just want to play’ and honestly she’d probably tell you she would wish it was done so she could just be done.

ALL ALONG THIS HASN’T BEEN ABOUT POINTS, BUT CHAMPIONSHIPS. BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONSHIPS.

It would be more than a dream. We’ve dreamed of winning a state title when we were younger, but winning back to back would be unbelievable.

MICHAEL ADMIRE CHANNEL 13 SPORTS."