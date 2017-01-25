× Some of Iowa’s Most Well-Known Companies Gave Thousands to Governor’s Foundation

DES MOINES, Iowa–He’s getting ready to leave the position to become U.S. Ambassador to China, but we finally know who gave money to pay to the fund that helped celebrate Iowa Governor Terry Branstad’s record-setting accomplishment for longevity in office in 2015.

Here’s WHO-TV’s original story in 2015 on the party to celebrate Branstad setting the record as the country’s longest-serving governor.

Some of Iowa’s most well-known companies in insurance, agriculture and health care are among those that contributed to the $1,168,031 in revenues collected by the Branstad-Reynolds Scholarship Fund, according to the non-profit group’s records.

Here are some of the biggest donors:

Principal Foundation $125,000 Hy-Vee $115,000 Alliant Energy $60,000 Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield $50,000 UnityPoint Health $40,000 Pioneer Hi-Bred $30,000 Iowa Farm Bureau $30,000 John Deere $30,000

The Associated Press previously reported the foundation was tardy in releasing donor information on its tax filings to the Internal Revenue Service. It’s unclear whether the foundation will face future fines because of that delay.

See the complete list of people, companies and organization’s that gave money to the Branstad-Reynolds Scholarship Fund below, along with how much money they donated.

governors-foundation-donations