Two Arrested Following Jasper County Manhunt

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says two people wanted on outstanding warrants were taken into custody Tuesday after a manhunt.

Deputies were originally called about 20-year-old Katelund Jeffrey and 26-year-old Anthony Dommer following a car accident just before 8:00 p.m. at W. 52nd St. N and N 19th Ave W. The person who called in the accident said Jeffrey and Dommer were involved in the crash. Both had arrest warrants, Dommer for escape from custody and Jeffrey for a parole violation.

When deputies arrived they did not find the pair and say they were able to determine they had not been involved in the accident.

Around 8:45 p.m. deputies received a call about a vehicle sitting in the middle of the roadway in the 5600 block of Highway F-62 W. They determined the vehicle could be linked to Jeffrey and Dommer and began a search of the area. They didn’t find them.

About an hour later the sheriff’s office received a call about two people in a garage about 1 ½ miles from where the vehicle associated with Jeffrey and Dommer was found. They searched the property and found Jeffrey and took her into custody. Anthony Dommer was found hiding in the brush of a nearby field. He was treated for exposure to the cold at Newton hospital and then transferred to the Polk County Jail.