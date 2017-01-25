Two Iowa Lawmakers Launch Crusade Against Opioid Epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A pair of Iowa House Democrats say colleagues aren't taking the opioid addicition seriously enough, so they are going to do something about it.

Democrats Chuck Isenhart and Timi Brown-Powers say they were assigned to a bipartisan subcommittee that was supposed to meet before the session to draw up legislation to combat opioid addiction. However they say the other members never called for a meeting and no work was actually accomplished.

Now they are taking it on themselves to do something about it. On Wednesday the two lawmakers held a press conference to discuss the seriousness of the issue and to lay the groundwork for some of what can be done about it.

They were joined by Cedar Rapids Police officer Al Fear who is part of a special eastern Iowa anti-heroin task force. Fear says the number of deaths from opioids and heroin continues to climb steadily while the number of hospitalizations for overdoses has doubled in the last year.

He describes the nationwide epidemic as a storm that is moving from the East coast to the West Coast. Right now he says the eye of the storm is over Ohio and the outskirts of the storm are just touching eastern Iowa.

He warns that opioids and heroin are not discriminating drugs. They will consume white and black, rich and poor. The time for action, he says, is now.

Amongst the things he would like to see lawmakers act on this session are:

increased funding for treatment centers

more treatment beds statewide; most facilities are full with 30 day waiting periods

an emphasis on addiction education in school

make anti-withdrawal drugs covered by insurance; $5 could treat a patient for a month

Fear thanked the legislature for approving the anti-overdose drug "Narcan." He says it is already saving the lives of addicts in the state of Iowa.