× Western Iowa Man Sentenced For Sex Trafficking of Minors

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A Harrison County man will spend up to 19 years in prison for bringing an underage girl to Iowa to have sex with him and his wife.

47-year old John Thomsen of Missouri Valley, Iowa was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison. Thomsen plead guilty to Coercion and Enticement of a Minor and Transporting a Minor With Intent To Engage In Sexual Activity in Septmber 2016.

Authorities say Thomsen met a 14-year old girl while working at a group home in Arkansas. After he left his job there he stayed in contact with the girl through social media and convinced her to live with he and his wife, Trudy Thomsen, in Missouri Valley.

Once she was in the home, the Thomsens engaged in sex acts with her. Once she returned to the group home in Arkansas the Thomsens contacted her again and arranged for her and another girl to travel to Iowa to again engage in sex acts.

Trudy Thomsen has also been convicted for her role in the sex trafficking. She is still awaiting sentencing.